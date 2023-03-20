IGP sets up committee to probe death of man allegedly shot by Police in Wa

IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has set up two independent committees to investigate the death of 27-year-old Abu-Bakr Shahid who was allegedly killed by the Police Anti-robbery Unit in Wa.

Abu-Bakr Shahid was allegedly shot dead by the Police on Wednesday, March 8 on suspicion of being an armed robber.



The incident sparked a protest in Wa by members of his family, friends and residents of Dondoli where he hails from.

Speaking at Wa as a leader of the Police delegation sent by the IGP to commiserate with the family of Shahid, Director General of Police in charge of administration, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno said the Police administration is leaving no stone unturned to get to the bottom of the matter.