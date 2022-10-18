IGP supports Ejurahene in construction of Divisional Police Headquarters at Ejura

COP Fred Adu Anim at the Ejura Yam festival

Source: Antwi Boasiako John

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has pledged his total support for the Ejura Traditional Council in the construction of a Divisional Police Headquarters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

According to him, he has a team of police personnel who are on standby to occupy the new division as soon as it’s completed and hand over to them.



Dr. Dampare gave the assurance during the climax of the 2022 Ejura Yam Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022.



COP Fred Adu Anim, Director General in charge of Human Resources who read a speech on behalf of the IGP assured Ejura residents and Ghanaians as a whole of the Ghana Police Service's readiness to ensure that peace and security prevail in the country.



COP Anim eulogized the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area Barima Osei Hwedie II for consistently fostering peace and unity among his subjects.



"This division is a testament to your vision for peace and security for your people, and we as police officers are solidly behind you."



"Once completed, the division will ease the pressure on Mampong police division while strengthening security in Ejura and its environs at the same time."

COP Anim said the police administration was grateful to the Ejura Traditional Council for playing a pivotal role in the restoration of calm after the unfortunate shooting incident.



"We are all witness to the role you and your elders played in the Ejura shooting incident, now we can all go about our daily duties without fear, thanks to you," he said.



About festival



The 2022 edition of the Ejura Yam Festival climaxed with a grand durbar bringing together hundreds of people including Ministers of State, Government Agencies and Departments, Paramount Chiefs, and Queen Mothers among others.



The Festival called "Sekyerene" is marked every year by the chiefs of people to thank God, ancestors, and the traditional stool for providing the people with a bumper harvest of fresh yams in the year just gone by.



It is marked on the theme: “Let’s Join Hands to Move Ejura Forward,” the event seeks to promote the development of Ejura Traditional Area and the Ashanti Region in general.