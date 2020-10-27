IGP to deploy 40 officers to the Oti Region ahead of December 7

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police has said his outfit will be deploying 40 police personnel to the Oti Region to ensure security in the December elections.

The IGP who visited the Oti Region told the traditional authorities that his visit is to gauge the region’s preparedness ahead of the elections.



He said, “the initiative will tighten up the security in the region to ensure that the lives of electorates and citizens are well protected during the election period”.

James Oppong-Boanuh hinted that as part of the activities to prepare the police and the people towards the elections, there will be a crowd control simulation exercise by police personnel in the region.



He, therefore, assured the people of Oti Region that their safety was of paramount importance and guaranteed the presence of police officers and that of other state security agencies as the country heads towards its General Elections.