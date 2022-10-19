IGP tours Central Business District as GUTA strikes

Inspector-General of Police,(IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare interacting with traders

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is touring the central business district in Accra to boost security for members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) following the mass closure of shops.

He’s currently meeting members of GUTA at Opera Square as the group strikes, reports say.



Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) closed shops within the capital, Accra, on Wednesday to protest the prevailing harsh economic conditions of the country.

The protest is intended to push government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate, and soaring inflation.



The protest will end on Monday, October 24, according to the group.