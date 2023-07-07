IGP visits Amasaman police station to check quality of service provided to public

The IGP was joined by members of the Police Management Board on his rounds

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Thursday, July 6, visited the Amasaman police station to check the quality of service provided to the public.

His visit there, forms part of a planned visit to various police stations in the Greater Accra Region.



The IGP took the opportunity to hold private interaction with personnel of the various stations. With him are some members of the Police Management Board (POMAG).

As part of his rounds, he will also visit indisposed officers in the various stations he visits.