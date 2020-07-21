General News

IGP visits families of drowned police officers

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh, interacting with the family

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has visited the families of the two police officers who drowned in the Oda river near Obuasi last week.

Briefing the media, the IGP expressed his condolences to the bereaved family as well as colleagues of the two officers.



“Last week, we lost two of our officers who drowned and as such we are here to visit their families and express our condolences to them”, he said in the local parlance, Twi.



On July 16, 2020, it was reported on Angelonline.com.gh that two Lance Corporals – Stephen Kyeremeh and Amedius Akwesi Boateng – of the Ghana Police Service stationed at the Obuasi District Police Command drowned in a river while returning from operational duties.



However, the police on Friday, July 17, 2020 announced that the bodies of the two officers have been retrieved from the Oda River.



Meanwhile, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh has encouraged colleagues of the late corporals to be steadfast and not allow the loss of their colleagues to hinder their work.

According to the Inspector General, the MCEs and DCEs of Obuasi East and Obuasi West have expressed satisfaction about the performance of police within the area.







He also said he had been briefed about the turn of events by the Divisional Police Commander and urged the police to keep on the good work of protecting the indigenes within the Obuasi enclave from all forms of criminal activities.



The IGP was accompanied by the Director of Public Affairs, Sheila Abayie Buckman, COP Kofi Boakye, COP George Mensah and COP Akwasi Duku while on his visit to the bereaved families.

