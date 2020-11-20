IMANI condemns TV3's latest artwork on Martin Amidu

Franklin Cudjoe, IMANI boss

President of IMANI Africa and social commentator, Franklin Cudjoe has condemned the latest artwork done by 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist' which is inspired by the ongoing fracas between the resigned Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and the president of the republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

The latest artwork by the popular cartoonist featured Martin Amidu, Prez. Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Senior Minister Osafo Maafo and Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



In the artwork, the embattled former Special Prosecutor was depicted with a dog urinating on the head of the president as the three others watched.



However, this artwork drew a lot of condemnations to the cartoonist with Franklin Cudjoe describing it as "denigrating."

"All jokes aside, Tilapia's latest art of Amidu, the President, Garby, Osafo Marfo and Ken is denigrating," Franklin wrote in a Facebook post sighted GhanaVanguard.com.



The artwork, following the numerous condemnations from the public, has since been deleted from the social media handles of the creator of the artwork, 'Tilapia Da Cartoonist'.