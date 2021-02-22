IMANI will accept unconditional funds from LGBTQI groups – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa

Founding President of IMANI Africa Mr Franklin Cudjoe has dismissed assertions on social media that his organization received funding from Lesbian, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) groups.

He stated that IMANI has not received any support from these groups.



However, Mr Cudjoe stated that if such groups decide to give unconditional funds to IMANI for its mission of holding public officers accountable, the think tank will not hesitate in accepting the money.



On IMANI’s position on LGBTQI issues, he stated that they hold conservative, Christian, almost Catholic thoughts on such issues, but at the same time recognize its limitations to recommend how other humans should live their lives.

“I now understand why some are asking for IMANI’s stance on LGBTQI issues. I have read a bit now. Let me state emphatically, that IMANI has never received any support from any LGBTQI groups. If they give us money unconditionally, we will receive and use it to pursue our mission of holding public officers accountable,” he said in a statement on Sunday, February 21.



He added “IMANI holds conservative, Christian, almost Catholic thoughts on such issues, but at the same time recognize our limitations to recommend how other humans should live their lives.



“So keep praying for all sinners including yourselves so that on resurrection day, we shall be among the 144,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses believe shall see the glory of Jehovah. Save yourselves from damnation.”