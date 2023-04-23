IMCIM report: How an NPP youth organizer used Akufo-Addo's garden for galamsey

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) report on galamsey has disclosed that a New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth organiser in Kyebi used portions of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's house in the town for galamsey activities.

According to the report put together by the former Chairman of the committee, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, he was informed by one Eric Antwi from the Office of the President about the "near unbelievable" activity in the president's hometown.



He added that his outfit quickly acted to verify the claim. Upon discovering that the unnamed NPP youth organizer was indeed practising galamsey on "portions of the president's garden" in Kyebi, they (IMCIM) moved swiftly to prevent further damage to the premises.



"The impunity in the Eastern Region is exemplified by near unbelievable activity in Kyebi. I had a telephone call from Mr Eric Antwi of the Office of the President and he narrated that the youth organizer of the NPP in Kyebi was excavating for gold in a field close to the house of H.E. the president of the republic. When we checked, it was true. Indeed, part of the garden of the president had been affected."



Prof Frimpong-Boateng, however, noted that the president was not aware of the activity, adding that the culprit did not go unpunished after he was caught.



"Apparently, the president did not know about this. We quickly dispatched a bulldozer and excavator to the area to reclaim the land and vegetate it. I need not say nothing happened to the local youth organizer who caused the damage," he said in the report.

The report by Prof Frimpong-Boateng has shocked many Ghanaians following the involvement of government officials and some members of the opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC),in galamsey.



Many have also called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to treat the issue with all seriousness and immediately proceed with thorough investigations.



Read Prof. Frimpong Boateng’s full report to President Akufo-Addo below:







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:









FNOQ/DA