IMCIM report: Video of alleged destruction at galamsey site linked to Lord Commey pops up

The Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey, is one of the presidential staffers cited in the illegal small-scale mining report by the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation and ex-chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

The 36-page report, which Prof Frimpong Boateng addressed to the Chief of Staff and the Ghana Police Service, according to myjoyonline.com, implicated Lord Commey; executive assistant and head of social media at the presidency, Charles Nii Teiko; and Frank Asiedu Bekoe, director of political affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff.



Lord Commey, in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, has challenged Prof Frimpong Boateng to provide evidence of his involvement in galamsey.



According to Lord Commey, the allegations made by Prof. Frimpong Boateng that he (Commey) is involved in illegal small-scale mining are blatant falsehoods and should be ignored by Ghanaians.



A video has now emerged of an alleged galamsey site linked to Lord Commey.



In the said video, a man called Ramsey, who is alleged to be a known associate of Lord Commey, was ranting about the destruction of mining equipment including excavators belonging to his boss.

“The hands of our director of operations, Honourable Lord Commey, have been tried to his back by Frimpong Boateng and some of your (Akufo-Addo’s) ministers and he (Commey) is not able to do his work.



“They have tied his (Commey’s) hands, he just has the title director of operations,” he said in Twi.



Ramsey called on President Akufo-Addo to investigate Prof Frimpong Boateng for issuing the command for the excavators to be burnt.



It is not clear exactly when the video was shot but reports indicate that Prof Frimpong Boateng was no longer a minister when the said incident happened.



He is even reported to have informed the Police CID to investigate Ramsey for accusing him of something he did not authorise.

