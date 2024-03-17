IMF Managing Director arrives in Ghana

Dr. Mohamed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance and IMF MD, Kristalina Georgieva and others in a meeting

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Madam Kristalina Georgieva, has arrived in Accra ahead of bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam, Bank of Governor Ernest Addison, and other high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Ghana.

Upon her arrival on Saturday evening, Madam Georgieva was warmly received at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) by the Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, alongside other senior state officials.



In a post shared this morning on his X social media handle, @oofm, Dr. Adam stated that he was “…looking forward to stronger collaboration towards building Ghana’s economic resilience, accelerating sustainable and inclusive growth, and ensuring a more prosperous future for all Ghanaians“



During her two-day stay in Accra, Madam Georgieva is expected to engage with top government officials. These discussions aim to foster dialogue towards strengthening collaboration between Ghana and the IMF, particularly in the context of Ghana's ongoing IMF programme.



In addition to her official engagements with government leaders, Madam Georgieva will also meet with a cross-section of influential Ghanaian women and leaders of civil society organizations (CSOs). These meetings underscore the IMF's commitment to working with countries to strengthen institutions and foster inclusive growth.



A key highlight of Madam Georgieva's visit is her participation in the upcoming “Accra AI Conference” being organized by the Ministry of Finance and the IMF.



The conference, slated for Monday, March 18, 2024, will delve into the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in driving economic growth and development in Ghana.

The conference proceedings will be live-streamed from 10am on Monday, March 18, 2024, via the Ministry of Finance's X page, @MoF_Ghana.



The IMF MD’s visit comes at a significant time for Ghana, as the nation progresses steadily with the implementation of its IMF programme.



Ghana embarked on this programme in 2023, securing a $3 billion credit facility to help address macro-economic vulnerabilities exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other external shocks.



With the IMF's support, Ghana aims to strengthen fiscal management, enhance economic resilience, and promote inclusive growth, ultimately paving the way for a more prosperous future for all Ghanaians.



