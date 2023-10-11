IMF Mission Chief praises LEAP programme as 'most effective'

Stephane Roudet, IMF Mission Chief for Ghana

Ghana’s Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme has received high praise from Stéphane Roudet, the IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, who believes the initiative is the most effective under the current government.

The LEAP Programme, initiated in 2008 by the Government of Ghana, is a cash transfer programme aimed at supporting individuals living in extreme poverty.



The primary goal of the LEAP programme is to reduce poverty by providing financial assistance to the most vulnerable segments of the population, thereby improving their access to essential services and opportunities while stabilizing and enhancing their consumption levels.



In an interview on Citi TV, Mr. Roudet commended the LEAP programme, highlighting its significant impact on poverty reduction in Ghana.

He stated that the IMF has engaged in discussions with the Ghanaian government to explore ways to further enhance the benefits of the program.



“In the 2023 budget, there was a substantial increase in the level of benefits for the LEAP programme. We consider this program to be very effective, and so we discussed with the authorities how to ensure that we allocate the necessary resources within the budget to increase the level of benefits,” Mr. Roudet remarked.



The IMF’s recognition of the LEAP programme’s effectiveness underscores its importance in addressing poverty-related challenges in Ghana. As the country continues its efforts to uplift the lives of those in extreme poverty, the programme’s expansion and resource allocation in the 2023 budget signify a promising step toward achieving this goal.