IMF assessment on Free SHS vindicates Mahama, time for an immediate review – Dr. Apaak

A Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament says former President John Dramani Mahama has been vindicated following the assessment of the International Monetary Fund on the flagship free SHS policy.

According to him, the government ignored the former president’s concerns and suggestions on how the policy could have been implemented more effectively.



However, it has emerged that all of the recommendations and assessments made by the IMF in their report have vindicated Mr. Mahama’s position, who only wanted the best for the policy.



According to the International Monetary Gund (IMF), although the free Senior High School Policy has increased enrollment, the implementation is poorly targeted.



The assessment was included in a country report released ahead of the country’s $3 billion bailout approval.



“Ghana spends close to 4 percent of GDP on education with good results in terms of enrolment but poor learning outcomes. The flagship programme Free Senior High School (SHS), which covers the full cost of secondary education, has helped increase enrolment but is poorly targeted.”

The report revealed some areas of “potential improvement of education spending include strengthening primary education resources, better teacher training, and stronger performance-based funding practices.”



Reacting, Dr. Apaak stated that "The IMF position on the FSHS vindicates John Dramani Mahama. He has never missed an opportunity to call on Akufo-Addo to initiate a national stakeholders forum to review the policy to make it better.



John Dramani Mahama, as well as academics such as Profs Addae Mensah, Ernest Ayittey, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, Oduro and education sector CSOs including EduWatch IFEST, are all on record admitting that while the policy, born out of our constitution, is good but is poorly implemented by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government.



Therefore, if the IMF has reached the same conclusion by calling for better targeting, it is my hope that the government will no longer waste time in convening a national forum to undertake a comprehensive review of the policy aimed at addressing the implementation challenges. I believe a review will produce useful suggestions on how to make it sustainable, effective, efficient, and to maximise its benefits for the good of our children and Ghana.”