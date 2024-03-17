IMF boss arrives in Ghana

Menu ›
Sun, 17 Mar 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Ghana on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
“I welcomed to Accra this night the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Madam Kristalina Georgieva, on her first official visit to Ghana,” Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam wrote in a Facebook post.
Madam Kristalina Georgieva is expected to hold talks with Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.
The two sides will be seeking ways through which they can consolidate collaboration to see Ghana through her current programme with the IMF.
