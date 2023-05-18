IMF deal: Will NADAA fire his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta as promised - Clement Apaak

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has quizzed if the president will go ahead and sack the finance minister following the conclusion of the IMF deal.

According to him, he has always insisted that there is no way Akufo-Addo will sack the finance minister despite his abysmal performance with regard to the country's economy.



In a Tweet, Clement Apaak said Akufo-Addo promised some aggrieved MPs that he wanted a conclusion to discussions on the IMF deal and then he can take action on concerns raised about the finance minister. His question now is, with the conclusion of the IMF deal on Wednesday, does this stance of the president still hold?



“Will NADAA fire his cousin Ken Ofori-Atta as promised by the "Ken Must Go MPs" now that the IMF deal has been secured? I've long maintained that NADAA will never fire Ken Ofori-Atta. Maybe he will prove me and many others wrong. We live to see!” he tweeted.



On May 17, 2023, the IMF Board approved the request which falls under an Extended Credit Facility and will see an immediate disbursement of the first tranche consisting of $600 million.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund held a press conference on Thursday, May 18 at 10.30am [14:30 GMT] at Washington D.C, to brief journalists on the outcomes of Ghana's $3 billion bailout request.



Key persons to partake in the press briefing are the IMF Mission Chief for Ghana, Stephane Roudet, Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison and Tatiana Mossot, Senior Communications Officer with the IMF.



