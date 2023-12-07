IMF document shows govt cannot restrict imports as part of bailout agreement

Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed with the Government of Ghana that it cannot pass its proposed legislative instrument (L.I.) to restrict the importation of some goods into Ghana.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, the IMF and the Government of Ghana agreed as part of the $3 billion bailout programme that Ghana cannot restrict the importation of goods during the implementation of the programme.



The report indicated that the clause in the bailout agreement that bars Ghana from imposing import restrictions can be found on page 76 of the programme document.



“No imposition or intensification of import restrictions for balance of payments reasons,” the document is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



The report also indicated that the ban on import restriction is part of four major restrictions the IMF deal places on the Government of Ghana.



It went on to list the restrict to Ghana as follows:



No imposition or intensification of restrictions on making payments and transfers for current international transactions.



No introduction or modification of multiple currency practices.



No conclusion of bilateral payments agreements inconsistent with Article VIII of the IMF Articles of Arrangement.

No imposition or intensification of import restrictions for balance of payments reasons.



Meanwhile, the government has announced that it has suspended its decision to introduce an L.I. which bars certain imports.



The government, through the Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, unsuccessfully tried to lay a legislative instrument (L.I.) to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products into Ghana after it was opposed by the minority caucus of the house.



Below is the list of items whose import the government was seeking to restrict:



FIRST SCHEDULE (regulations 1(a), 2 and 20)



LIST OF SELECTED STRATEGIC PRODUCTS



1. Rice



2. Guts, bladders and stomach of animals

3. Poultry



4. Animal and Vegetable Oil



5. Margarine



6. Fruit Juices



7. Soft Drink



8. Mineral Water



9. Noodles and Pasta



10. Ceramic Tiles

11. Corrugated Paper and Paper Board



12. Mosquito Coil and Insecticides



13. Soaps and Detergents



14. Motor Cars



15. Iron and Steel



16. Cement



17. Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



18. Fish

19. Sugar



20. Clothing and Apparel



21. Biscuits



22. Canned Tomatoes



BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.