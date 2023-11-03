IMPACT 2023: Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Action Chapel line up top speakers for ‘Open Doors’ edition in November

Official artwork for the project

Source: IMPACT 2023

The Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Duncan-Williams, is set to lead another team of powerful and highly sought-after global preachers at the 2023 IMPACT — a power-packed convention meant to empower God’s people to excel and influence their world according to God’s purpose.

The annual event, hosted by the Prayer Cathedral, Action Chapel International, has become one of Ghana's most anticipated events on the Christian calendar. Thousands gather each year to gain knowledge, wisdom, and spiritual direction for a more purpose-driven life.



The 2023 edition under the theme “Open Doors,” features renowned speakers, including Nigeria's Apostle Joshua Selman, America's Bishop Michael Pitts, Haitian-American Bishop Gregory Toussaint, American Pastor Paula White-Cain, Ghana's Dr. David Antwi, and Nigeria's Apostle Isi Igenegba.



About Guest speakers



Nigeria’s Apostle Joshua Selman Nimmak, a conference speaker and televangelist who’s making his third appearance at IMPACT, is a deep teacher of God's word, and the founder of Koinonia (Eternity Network International) — a ministry he founded in 2011. He is also the Principal of the Koinonia School of Ministry— a training ground for those feeling God's call in their lives.



Bishop Michael Pitts — an American preacher, author, and the founding pastor of Cornerstone Church in Toledo Ohio, USA, is no stranger to Impact, having graced the event on several occasions. He oversees the Cornerstone Global Network, which has over 150 churches throughout the US, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, South Africa, and the UK.





Bishop Gregory Toussaint serves as the Senior Pastor of Tabernacle of Glory in Miami, Florida, USA, with over 30 churches in various cities worldwide. A gifted teacher, he delivers weekly sermons in four languages: Haitian Creole, English, French, and Spanish. He is a powerful Evangelist who organizes large-scale conferences and crusades in different parts of the world. He flows strongly in the supernatural, especially in healing, deliverance, and the prophetic.



Pastor Paula White-Cain, also an American, is the president of Paula White Ministries, headquartered in Apopka, Florida. She is the Senior Pastor of City of Destiny Church and hosts the Christian television program Paula Today. Paula is a renowned life coach, bestselling author, and highly sought-after motivational speaker. Her commitment to humanity is felt worldwide as she reaches out through numerous charities and compassion ministries, fulfilling her mission and calls to transform lives, heal hearts, and win souls.



Rev. Dr. David Antwi is the Head Pastor and Founder of Kharis Ministries, a rapidly expanding, multi-location church headquartered in London.



Through his down-to-earth and often light-hearted approach to delivering God's Word, countless individuals have found salvation, healing, spiritual renewal, and motivation to reach their God-given potential. His greatest desire is to see revival spread through the UK and beyond.

Nigeria’s Apostle Isi Igenegba is a dynamic speaker, writer, entrepreneur, trainer, and certified coach under the John Maxwell Leadership Certification Program.



She displays a unique ability and an undeniable passion for engaging people of all demographics and transforming one life at a time. Having previously pastored churches in both Ghana and Nigeria, she is presently the Lead Pastor of People of Influence Network, an inter-denominational ministry committed to raising a generation of spiritually grounded, socially and culturally relevant believers.



About the host



Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, known as the Apostle of Strategic Prayer, is the Founder and General Overseer of Action Chapel International formerly known as Christian Action Faith Ministries, founded in 1979.



Anointed in the ministry of prayer, healing, and the prophetic, Archbishop Duncan-Williams largely credited as the father of the Charismatic Movement in Ghana, has, through his teachings and over 45 years in ministry, impacted countless lives. He is also widely recognized as a spiritual advisor, frequently called upon by presidents, leaders, and dignitaries to intercede and provide guidance for their nations.

He is also the President of Nicholas Duncan-Williams Ministries (NDWM), formerly Prayer Summit International. NDWM brings the message and the power of prayer via conferences to many U.S. cities and abroad with its emphasis on corporate prayer, breaking down spiritual barriers that hinder revival in specific cities.



A firm believer in the power of prayer, Archbishop Duncan-Williams leads a global prayer movement called "One Million Strong," with the aim of raising one million dedicated prayer intercessors who stand in the gap for families, communities, and nations.



“Preaching is powerful, teaching is good, but none of these things move heaven and change the course of events in the natural. It is prayer that changes things. Teaching and preaching do not heal the land, but it is when God’s people humble themselves and pray that heaven hears and heals the land, communities, cities, nations, and families”.



Event Details



This year’s convention will run for eight days, starting from Sunday, November 26, to Sunday, December 3, with morning sessions starting at 9:00 a.m. and evening sessions at 5:00 p.m., each beginning with 30-minutes of powerful prayer.

Participants are encouraged to wear their IMPACT t-shirts on the opening and closing nights.



If you would like to attend, please register your interest and receive an e-gift from the Archbishop: https://linktr.ee/actionimpact.



This year’s conference will be streamed on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and broadcast on Dominion TV on DSTV channel 352 to ensure that those unable to attend in person are not left out of this extraordinary encounter with God.



Get ready to IGNITE at IMPACT 2023! This is not just an event; it's a life-changing EXPERIENCE!



