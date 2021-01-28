IMaH to offer cosmetic and plastic surgery for patients with burns in 2021 - Dr. Sylvester Oppong

CEO, International Maritime Hospital, Dr. Sylvester Oppong

Source: Eye on Port

The Chief Executive Officer of the International Maritime Hospital, (IMaH), Dr. Sylvester Oppong has revealed that the ultra-modern health facility which is situated in Tema Community 3 will this year (2021) continue to offer its quality sterling services for clients and even improve on them.

According to him, the hospital will undertake a cosmetic and plastic surgery for people who have burns and more especially for ladies who may want to enhance their body from this year 2021.



Speaking in an interview on some prospects of the hospital in 2021, the Chief Executive Officer revealed that the hospital will establish a fertility unit to put smiles on the faces of families who desire to have babies as well as expand its dialysis unit.



“We will have the necessary collaborations and financial support to establish a fertility unit to give hope to mothers who wish to have babies.



He said the dialysis unit of the hospital which currently has five machines will be expanded to 12 very high-intensity machines in the first quarter of 2021 that will give better dialysis to clients.



“We will have the complete set-up for kidney diseases and for those who may need dialysis will also have that services offered,” he disclosed.

He said the Hospital will be doing knee replacement for persons who will require that services to enable them to walk well.



The Head of Clinical at IMaH, Dr. Helen Tettey in an interview recounted the year 2020 where she said IMaH offered full satisfactory client services, adding that the ultra-modern facility played a key role to support the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



She said in 2021, IMaH is well-positioned to offer world-class services to clients.



“We are looking at increasing our capacity of operation and providing more services to our clients to make IMaH a one-stop-shop for services for its clients,” she said.



Dr. Helen Tettey said even though IMaH has had a positive feedback from clients with respect to good customer service, the hospital will improve upon that in 2021.

