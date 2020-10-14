IMaH undertakes advanced minimally-invasive cardiac procedures against heart attacks

Head of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt (left), others

The Chief Executive Officer of the International Maritime Hospital, Dr. Sylvester Oppong has revealed that its strategic partners Ares Center of Excellence will soon complete the installation of a Catheterisation Laboratory at IMaH to undertake advanced minimally-invasive cardiac procedures for the prevention and treatment of heart attacks and other potentially fatal heart conditions.

Dr. Oppong revealed this at the launch of IMaH’s Oncology Unit.



Dr. Sylvester Oppong said since its inception, IMaH has been fulfilling its mission of being a one stop shop referral centre that provides international standard healthcare services in a customer centered and congenial environment.



He said the thirst for excellence to become the number 1 healthcare facility in West Africa propelled IMaH to partner ROCHE Ghana to launch the Oncology Unit to treat cancer.



“The unit will predominantly focus on breast, cervix and prostate cancers. The men are not left out. From the statistics, these are indeed the leading cancers in the country in terms of morbidity and mortality. Others such as colonic, endometrial cancer, ovarian and dermatological cancers will be added in due course,” he revealed.



The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, said GPHA as part of its vision, decided also to improve the health needs of its staff and communities where the port operates, decided to build hospitals in both Tema and Takoradi Metropolis.



He lauded the fact that patients who seek medical attention at the International Maritime Hospital get first class healthcare services at the hospital.

“We are proud as GPHA that we have this facility. We are proud that so far all those who have visited this facility testify to the first class facilities we have hence there is a need for us to tell the world that we have the best here,” he praised.



The Country Manager for Roche Ghana, Dr. Philip Anderson, believes the oncology unit will make IMaH a world class cancer centre.



“It is time that patients living in this country will have the same level of care as those outside. We thank you for giving us the opportunity to support you,” he expressed.



The Head of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt charged the IMaH oncology unit not to focus on only treatment but public education on prevention as well.



“Some simple and basic lifestyle changes will be able to prevent many of the non-communicable diseases. Increasingly research is beginning to show that even some cancers, like those of the breast, cervix, prostate, colon and others, can be prevented by healthy lifestyles,” she educated.



The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr. Kwabena Twum-Nuamah said the top notch facility at IMaH will make the facility stand toe to toe with other health facilities across the globe.

