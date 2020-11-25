INGH trains Community Child Protection Committee Members in Volta

Albert Henyo, North Tongu Director of the Department of Social Welfare

International Needs Ghana (INGH), an international Christian development non-governmental organization, has held a two day capacity building refresher training for members of Community Child Protection Committees (CCPCs) in the Volta region

The CCPCs form part of the International Needs Child Assistance Programme (INCAP), which includes Education, Life skills and Social Development, Health and Physical development, Spiritual development and Infrastructural development.



The training, which contained variety of activities was held at the Centre for Empowerment and Enterprise Development (CEED) in Adidome with communities such as Agortorme, Kpogede, Kebenu, Lasivenu, Anawokope, Agave Kuve, Agave Torve and Kanuwule participating.



It was aimed at building the capacity of the CCPCs to be more effective and proactive at addressing Child protection concerns in their various communities.



These objectives include engaging the community on INCAP activities and importance of education, creating awareness on child protection, responding to child protection violations, providing counseling services for parents on positive parenting, and contributing to reduce the rate of school drop-outs and teenage pregnancy among other things.



Madam Lily Clottey, a Programme Officer at INGH, led participants through knowledge sharing on INCAP activities, which included Education, life skills and social development, health and physical development, spiritual development and infrastructural development.



She said the organisation helped many brilliant but needy students in the rural areas across its operational areas.

Madam Clottey said a total of 56 participating committee members were grouped from four Districts namely, North Tongu, South Tongu, Central Tongu and Ketu South.



Mr Albert Henyo, North Tongu Director of the Department of Social Welfare, gave highlights on child protection violations, child rights and responsibilities, child Protection Code of conduct and others.



Participants were trained to understand Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV), Child Marriage and the concept of CCPC.



Some participants the Ghana News Agency (GNA) interacted with, expressed optimism and satisfaction about the programme.



The organisation's target remained showing commitment to seeing transformed lives and changed communities through partnerships guided by God's love and holistic development.



Participants were taken through the various roles for ensuring effective implementation of INCAP objectives.