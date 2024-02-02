IPAC: NDC to insist on communique after every meeting

NDC flag | File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared its intention to demand a communiqué signed by all participating parties in the Electoral Commission’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings going into the 2024 general elections.

This decision aims to rectify any misconceptions propagated in the media by certain elements within the election management body.



Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, the Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, conveyed this notice during an appearance on the Citizen’s Show hosted by Nana Ama Agyarko on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, on Accra 100.5 FM.



Mr Gunn addressed the assertions made by Mr Bossman Asare, a Deputy Chair of the Commission, who claimed that 50 per cent of political parties at the IPAC meeting, approved the Electoral Commission's decision to change the voting day from December 7 to November 2024.



Disputing Dr Bossman Asare's claims, Mr Gunn emphasised that the NDC did not endorse the alteration of the 2024 general election date and found the timing concerning.

Going forward, the NDC asserts that a communiqué must be issued after each meeting to rectify misinformation in the media.



The party intends to compel the Electoral Commission to read the said communiqué publicly, ensuring that any statements made in the media accurately represent the decisions taken during the IPAC meetings.



Mr Gunn argued that this approach would prevent misunderstandings between the participating parties and Electoral Commission officials.



The NDC believes that a signed communiqué presented to the media will help clarify any misinterpretations and contribute to a more transparent and accurate representation of the decisions made during IPAC meetings