IPEG trains 90 youth of political parties in livelihood skills

File Photo: Institute for Peace and Governance (IPEG)

The Institute for Peace and Governance (IPEG) with support from STAR-Ghana Foundation and UKAID has trained 90 youth from the major political parties in livelihood skills.

The youth, drawn from Tamale, Yendi, and Wa, were trained in satellite dish and security camera installation as well as wallpaper decorations.



The training was to equip the youth with alternative livelihoods to enable them to earn incomes for themselves and to free them from the influence of politicians.



Mr Justin Bayor, Programme Director of IPEG, who spoke during the training in Tamale and Wa, emphasised the importance of the youth in taking the training seriously as a way of securing their future.



Mr Bayor urged them to continue to seek new and upgraded versions of the trade while supporting other youth in their communities to also acquire the skills.



He appealed to the youth to utilise the skills they acquired and not rely on the support of politicians to finance them.

Mr Hassan Abdul-Ganiu, a beneficiary of the training in Tamale, which was delivered in two sessions (one in July and the second in November) stated that since his participation in the first training in satellite dish installation, he had always been busy moving from client to client.



He said before the training, he had nothing doing after completing school and was always at home pestering his parents for money.



He emphasised that "After the training, I'm now able to earn my own money and so my parents no longer hear from me in terms of demand for money."



He said, "In a day, I'm able to earn about GH¢50.00 if market is bad" and pleaded with the donors to help him acquire a “finder”, an equipment used in supporting speedy discovery of satellite signals to enhance his work.