IPLS holds Graduation Day

In attendance at the graduation ceremony were Officers of IPLS including Mr. Linus Dzatashie

Source: Nana Asamoah, Contributor

The Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS) has organised its 2020 graduation for seventeen(17) graduands of the Professional Executive Master in Alternative Dispute Resolution ( ADR) and eleven (11) graduands of the Professional Executive Master in General Paralegal Studies on 28th November, 2020.

The graduation ceremony was chaired by Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng , the President of the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners ( GNAAP) .



In his speech , Mr Owusu-Koranteng described ADR as a new wave in resolving conflicts because it is cost effective and ensures speedy resolution of conflicts .



Mr Daniel Owusu-Koranteng , mentioned that the congestion in our courts , undue costs , the stress and delays in the litigation process are some of the reasons that make ADR an effective way to involve the community in conflict resolution and peace building .



“ Your training as professional ADR and Paralegal practitioners makes you automatic peace ambassadors”, he told the graduands.



Mr Owusu-Koranteng who is a professional ADR and Paralegal practitioner asked the graduants to uphold very high professional ethics and commended IPLS for its contribution to the promotion of professional ADR and Paralegal practice in Ghana . He stated that Ghana has all that it takes to be the hub for ADR and Paralegal practice in Africa



The Executive Director of IPLS, H.W.Johanna Abena Yankson, stated that professional training in ADR and Paralegal practice is very important for the promotion of ADR as an effective way to resolve conflicts . She encouraged the graduands to see their training in ADR and General Paralegal practice as the beginning and to seek continuous improvement in the knowledge and professional practice .

Mr Alex Nartey , the ADR Co-ordinator for the Judicial Service and a Patron of GNAAP congratulated the graduands for investing in professional knowledge in ADR and Paralegal practice .



He commended them for their sacrifice in the past 15 weeks.



He expressed happiness that the graduands included diverse professionals such as medical officer, Municipal Chief Executive, Security agencies , Chiefs , Chief Executives of NGOs , Commissioners of Oath, Pastors , Senior Public Servants who have taken interest in ADR and Paralegal practice. He therefore, admonished them to take the practice serious and aspire for higher integrity.



He also encouraged them to practice in order to prepare them for success.



Mr. Benjamin Arthur, Lecturer and ADR/Labour Consultant, commended the graduands for their efforts and encouraged them to aspire for greatness. He advised the graduands to contact the Lecturers of IPLS for professional assistance in relation to their practice.



In attendance at the graduation ceremony were Officers of IPLS including Mr. Linus Dzatashie, a private legal practitioner and Facilitator and Ms Anastasia Asamoah-Gyimah, the Deputy General Secretary of GNAAP

Source: Nana Asamoah, Contributor