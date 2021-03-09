IWD: Aspire for financial independence - Lydia Seyram Alhassan tells women

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Source: Prosper Agbenyega

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip, has challenged women to aspire for financial independence through capacity building, hard work and managerial prudence.

According to her, they are more than capable as women, to make the change that they desire.



Her advice was contained in her International Women’s Day (IWD) Message to all women.



She said: “In commemorating IWD 2021, “IChooseToChallenge” all of us gallant women to live up to the values that make us outstanding and unique agents of development,” adding that they can only do this by first and foremost developing their individual capacities and human resources.



The challenge, she noted, is on all of them to “aspire for financial independence through capacity building, hard work and managerial prudence. We are more than capable to make the change that we desire.”



Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan believes women of the world want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all and to get them there, the world needs women at every table where decisions are being made.



International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day which falls on March 8 every year has been set aside to celebrate women.



This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March), “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain.



Women’s full and effective participation and leadership in of all areas of life drives progress for everyone. Yet, women are still underrepresented in public life and decision-making, as revealed in the UN Secretary-General’s recent report.



Women are also at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, as front-line and health sector workers, as scientists, doctors and caregivers, yet they get paid 11 per cent less globally than their male counterparts.



It has been established that when women lead, we see positive results. Some of the most efficient and exemplary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were led by women and especially young women, are at the forefront of diverse and inclusive movements online and on the streets for social justice, climate change and equality in all parts of the world.



This year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry for Generation Equality, to act for an equal future for all.

