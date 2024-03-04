IWD: Inspiring Inclusion, a look at special needs mothers

File Photo: International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8, every year

Source: Hannah Awadzi, GNA

"It's a man's world" has become a widespread cliché, which many gender activists are working to change. Many gender activists believe that it should be a human world rather than a man's or woman's world.

It is one of the many reasons that a day like International Women’s Day was created to promote women’s equality and to celebrate their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.



International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8. This year’s celebration is on the theme "Inspire Inclusion."



To inspire inclusion means to celebrate diversity and empowerment on International Women's Day 2024 and beyond.



However, even among women, particular groups suffer what some might refer to as a "double jeopardy."



Women with disabilities face not only exclusion, discrimination, stigma, and other unpleasant aspects of being female, but also all the associated issues that come with living with a disability.

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has said there is a need for the government to use international policies such as the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDWA), and other relevant normative instruments to impact the rights of women with disabilities and achieve gender equality, including measures to end physical and sexual violence experienced by women with disabilities.



Governments must commit to strengthening the collection, compilation, and analysis of national disability data and statistics, broken down by sex and age, per existing disability measuring guidelines.



According to the GFD, there must be an increase in the leadership and participation in the decision-making of women and girls with disabilities by identifying key factors, strategies, or approaches that could be shared.



Another group of women who may be experiencing a triple agony are mothers of children with disabilities.



A woman explains it beautifully: "When you have a child with a disability, you suffer the disability for your child in addition to suffering stigma, discrimination, exclusion, and everything else that people with disabilities and women with disabilities suffer."

In 2024, the campaign theme 'Inspire Inclusion' emphasises the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.



Many mothers of children with disabilities are forced to abandon careers and professions to become unpaid caregivers, especially in developing countries like Ghana.



To support inclusion in the workplace, the corporate world and policymakers must establish a channel for women with special needs children in the workforce to seek help and have flexible working hours.



There is also a need to establish organized caregiver programmes that will provide respite for mothers of children with disabilities while also offering them the opportunity to generate an income on their own.



Many special needs mothers in Ghana continue to rely on the generosity of others, handouts, and donations because no support system allows them to work and earn money on their own.

It is important to recognise and encourage care work, particularly for mothers who are compelled to care for a child with disabilities.



The International Women’s Day celebration calls for action to break down barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create environments where all women are valued and respected.



Inspire Inclusion encourages everyone to recognise the unique perspectives and contributions of women from all walks of life, including those from marginalized communities.



The IWD campaign says that one of the key pillars to inspire inclusion is the promotion of diversity in leadership and decision-making positions.



Women, particularly those from disadvantaged groups, face obstacles while pursuing leadership roles. Organizations and communities that promote inclusiveness may fully harness the potential of different perspectives, leading to better decision-making and innovation.

Education and awareness play vital roles in fostering inclusion and empowering women. Through mentorship programs, educational workshops, and advocacy campaigns, individuals and organizations can create opportunities for women to thrive.



Workplaces must provide resources and support that allow women to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential.



As we celebrate women this year, let us all reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where all women are empowered, valued, and included.



Let us join forces to break down barriers and foster diversity; we can build a more equitable and inclusive society for generations to come.