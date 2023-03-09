0
IWD: Join the movement to make equity a must-have – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Rebecca Akufo Addo FirstLady12121212345 First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to embrace “equity" while celebrating the uniqueness and accomplishment of Ghanaian women.

The First Lady made the call on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), today, Wednesday, 8 March 2023.

In a message on Facebook, the first lady said: “Equity is not just a nice-to-have. A focus on gender equity must be part of every society’s DNA.”

She challenged “everyone, especially our men, to join the movement to make equity a must-have.”

This year’s IWD celebration is themed: 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,'

Source: classfmonline.com
