IWD: Join the movement to make equity a must-have – Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to embrace “equity" while celebrating the uniqueness and accomplishment of Ghanaian women.
The First Lady made the call on the occasion of International Women’s Day (IWD), today, Wednesday, 8 March 2023.
In a message on Facebook, the first lady said: “Equity is not just a nice-to-have. A focus on gender equity must be part of every society’s DNA.”
She challenged “everyone, especially our men, to join the movement to make equity a must-have.”
This year’s IWD celebration is themed: 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,'
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 'Rigid' Akufo-Addo must listen to advice, Ghana not his property - Kpebu
- Akufo-Addo appoints Sulley Sambian as new CEO of Northern Development Authority
- Use Independence Day celebration funds to buy vaccines for children – Mahama to Akufo-Addo
- Akufo-Addo to deliver SONA March 8
- Not enough to talk, march, eat in the name of Independence Day celebration - Sophia Akuffo
- Read all related articles