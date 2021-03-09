IWD2021: Give more attention to communicable diseases especially among women - Dr. Wiafe Addai

Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, President, Breast Care International

President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, berated on the low visibility accorded non-communicable diseases in the country, especially among women, who are worst affected.

She cautioned that the neglect of cancers, sickle cell, hypertension, diabetes among others could have far-reaching consequences on the active inclusion and participation of women in the socio-economic development of the country.



She, therefore, called for pragmatic measures to avert what she foresees as “a national disaster” from the government and other stakeholders.



Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, also the Chairperson of the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance (GhNCD Alliance), gave the caution in a statement issued in Kumasi on Monday, March 8, 2021, to commemorate International Women's Day.



This year’s celebration is on the theme “Choose to Challenge”.



Dr. Wiafe Addai, the former chair for the Ghana Cancer Board, described the local theme as an appropriate reflection of the global version, as it tasks people across the world to challenge stereotypes tying women down and stunting their growth.

“Making NCDs our focal point on this special day demonstrates our readiness and determination to fight those conditions head-on, the financial challenges notwithstanding,” she added.



The statement agreed "fighting stereotypes against women require innovation, initiative, drive, and refusal to be impeded by artificial barriers, hence the need for more pro-active and innovative approaches to public education, advocacy and awareness creation, to liberate women from NCDs",



The CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals stated that “Our choice underpins the recognition we extend to our women as breadwinners on whose backbone, sweat and toil most families depend.”



The statement noted, “working for a nutrition policy, implementation of policies and laws on NDCs and the meaningful involvement of women should remain a priority”.



The statement in its conclusion saluted women for their gallantry and reiterated the need to collaborate with civil society and public institutions to reduce NCDs through good nutrition, physical activity and advocacy.