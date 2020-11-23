Ibrahim Mahama builds two-bedroom quarters and renovates Chache clinic

The two-bedroom nurses quarters

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama built two-bedroom quarters for nurses and as well renovated the Chache clinic in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The MP disclosed that the Health Directorate of the Bole District wrote to him seeking support to renovate and a to put up quarters where nurses can stay to always attend to patients and that he thought of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and forwarded the letter to him. The MP said Mr Ibrahim Mahama accepted the letter and undertook the building to the two (2) bedroom quarters to serve as accommodation for the nurses which will make them stay to attend to patients and as well renovates the Chache clinic.



Hon Alhaji Yusif Sulemana said while the fully built two (2) bedroom quarters has a hall, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and toilet, a reservoir and a pumping machine each; the renovated clinic has a consulting room (dispensary), a detention room, a family planning (antenatal) care room, a delivery room, an office and a storeroom. That the clinic still needs a furnish up hence he (mp) shall plead with Mr. Ibrahim Mahama to support the facility with beds, mattresses and others.



The MP also told the people of Chache that the Bole to Chache road construction started in 2016 and was supposed to complete in 2017 but because of change of government, it is has been left uncompleted and that “when John Dramani Mahama comes back to the government, we will collaborate with the government of Cote’ d'Ivoire to bridge the white river”.



The Health Director for Bole district, Mr David Bakuri thanked Mr Ibrahim Mahama for responding to his problem by using his personal resources to renovate the clinic and also putting up quarters for the safety and health status of the people in the Chache community. He said there are many more of such problems in the district and he still pleads with Mr Ibrahim to intervene.

“Sakpa and Seripe also face similar problems as the Chache used to, hence the help of Mr Ibrahim Mahama will improve health status in the localities”, Mr Bakuri said.



Mr Bakuri promised to post a midwife and a nurse to the facility to stay permanently for duties.



The Chief of Chache community Chachewura Amankwa Iddisah extended his profound gratitude to the CEO of Engineers and Planners Mr Ibrahim Mahama, the Bole District Health Director Mr David Bakuri and the MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yusif Sulemana for intervening to solve his Community health issues.



The Chachewura pleaded with the health personnel’s and the entire community members to maintain and keep the facility to good use, so it will lead to more development.