Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north

CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has been captured in a video directing vehicular traffic in the night at an undisclosed location in Ghana.

The 41-second video captures the younger brother of former president John Dramani Mahama, in the middle of a road with some persons believed to be his workers directing traffic along a stretch.



In the shot are giant trucks used for mining which according to the Twitter user who shared the video were being transported up north for mining operations.



"This was 2am yesterday (May 28). Mr. Ibrahim Mahama supervised the transportation of newly acquired mining equipment from Tema to the new mining site, in the Upper East Region," Yayra Koku noted.



Ibrahim Mahama is reputed as one of Ghana's biggest businessmen and is known to be into the construction industry, the cement manufacturing business (via Dzata Cement) as well as into mining.



He was recently crowned Ghana’s Mining and Engineering CEO Of The Year, at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit 2023.



