Ibrahim Mahama donates to 20,000 homes in 3 Tongu, Keta constituencies

The Mepe and other surrounding communities affected by the floods on October 24, 2023 received various relief items from business magnate Ibrahim Mahama following the devastating flooding of various communities after the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

The businessman led his team to donate the relief items for the affected communities. The items included 20,000 bags of 5kg rice, 24,000 cans of mackerel, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil, 400 packs of water and 1,000 pieces of student mattresses.



Ibrahim Mahama, who is also Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement and his his team were welcomed with a durbar at the GP JHS Park at Mepe by the chiefs, queen mothers, the DCE, MPs, representative of NDC and NPP, and the good people of the affected communities.



Presenting the items to the chiefs, the DCE of Battor, MPs and the people of the affected areas, Ibrahim Mahama said “the relief items is to commiserate with the people following the Dam spillage.”



He also promised to help brilliant but needy students affected by the flood.



Receiving the items on behalf of the community, the DCE for North Tongu, Divine Osborn Fenu, thanked Ibrahim Mahama and his team for the massive donation.

He added that the support has put more smiles on the faces of the people living in the affected communities.



North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on behalf of the MPs, thanked Ibrahim Mahama and his team for his support for the affected communities.



The lawmaker assured that there will be equity in the distribution of the items to all the affected communities.



The Paramount Chief of Bator, Torgbega Patamia Dzekley VII, on his part, expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for coming to their aide at this crucial time.



He noted that they were very excited for the donation from the business mogul, adding that it will put smiles on the faces of those affected by the flooding.

Ibrahim Mahama’s donation is the biggest support yet from an individual or any institution to the displaced people some of whom are having to lodge in schools, tents, churches and mosques because their homes were massively flooded following the Akosombo Dam spillage.



The Dam spillage in Akosombo and Kpong came with it massive waters that quickly inundated communities around the dam stretching several kilometers. It affected about eight districts across three constituencies: North, Central and South Tongu.





















Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:





AE



You can also watch today's GhanaWeb news headlines in Twi here



