Ibrahim Mahama has not pardoned Owusu Bempah – Aide

Rafik Mahama, an aide to Ibrahim Mahama, the Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners Company Limited, has rebuffed media reports that Ernest Owusu Bempah, the embattled spokesperson for Ghana Gas has been pardoned.

“Kindly disregard the story that went viral today with the headline: “Ibrahim Mahama invites ‘brother’ Owusu Bempah home for tea, pardons payment of GH¢203,000”, Rafik Mahama stated in a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb. “There’s no such invitation extended to Owusu Bempah after the apology was issued. An amount of GHC 107,000 has been paid so far with GHC203,000 outstanding”.



He added: “Mr. Ibrahim Mahama received an official apology from Owusu Bempah and apart from that, no further decision has been taken with regards to the apology from Owusu Bempah and the outstanding amount of GHC 203,000.”



An Accra High Court last month ordered Ernest Owusu Bempah, the spokesperson for Ghana Gas to pay Ibrahim Mahama for defamation.

Owusu Bempah as per reports has been struggling to raise the said amount to settle his debt.



On Saturday, February 27, false reports emerged on social media that Ibrahim Mahama had forgiven Owusu Bempah.