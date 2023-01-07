Ibrahim Mahama’s Porsche 911 Turbo S wins fastest car race show in Ghana

Business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama’s Porsche 911 Turbo S which was driven by his teammate Chris won the 2022 Ghana Launch Control hosted by BMW Club to become the fastest car in Ghana.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S luxurious sports car, which was driven by Ibrahim Mahama, in the first round, lost out to the driver of the BMW F90 M5, Nana Kojo who is the defending champion.



However, in the subsequent rounds, Chris took over the race from Ibrahim Mahama as he launched a comeback to beat Nana Kojo in the second round to set up the most anticipated final.



Chris never disappointed as he went on to beat the popular F90 driver, Nana Kojo to win the biggest race of the day.



Chris took home the ultimate prize as the rider of the Grand Master Jet won Ghana’s Bike King prize on the night.



The 2022 Ghana Launch Control hosted by BMW Club which took place on December 26, 2022, was attended by many drivers across the African continent as well as expatriates.



The event kicked off with a car and bike show which saw drivers and bikers exhibit their luxurious cars and motorbikes.

The biggest motorsports event which is the second edition hugely attended by hundreds of spectators who came out to the Afienya Airstrip to witness history in the making.



Watch the highlights below











JNA/MA