Ibrahim Mahama takes over Twitter with his new Dzata Cement

Ibrahim Mahama [in white] flanked by others

Some Ghanaians on social media are jubilating following the introduction of a cement production plant by business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.

Mr. Mahama’s Dzata Cement plant located in Tema has an installed capacity of two million tonnes annually.



It is the first-ever wholly Ghanaian-owned cement production factory in Ghana and has since earned him the admiration of many.



Whilst some are commending him for promoting local industry growth and employment, many others are excited about the pricing of the cement bags.



The Dzata Cement which according to many of these social media users is more affordable will help reduce the cost of building construction for many as well as serve as an alternative to the now expensive brands of cement in the country.



He is currently trending at number 4 on Twitter whilst the name of his new product, Dzata Cement, trends at number 1 at the time of publishing.



Below are a few of these tweets:





#DzataCement costs 30cedis per bag. Supporting Ghanaian owned businesses have never been cheaper. Graven is 52cedis I’m hearing — Don Sarkcess ⚡️???? (@Kwesi_Picasso) May 12, 2021