Ibrahim Mahama to mentor viral young man who idolised him

It was the hope of many that Alex Ofori, a young, struggling man in a rural area in Ghana, who had mentioned businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, as his mentor, would get lucky enough to meet the man.

And like dreams that come true, not long after his video went viral, aide to the business, Rafik Mahama, reached out with an urgent call for people to link him to the young man.



Today, Alex Ofori is on a road to possible greatness as he has finally met the philanthropic businessman, Ibrahim Mahama.



A statement from Mr Mahama’s team, shared with GhanaWeb, indicated that Ibrahim Mahama has agreed to mentor the young man who hails from Bobikuma, near Swedru.



“Business mogul and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama yesterday invited Master Alex Ofori from Bobikuma near Swedru for mentorship after a video of Alex went viral last weekend. Young Alex who resides in extremely less privileged community of Bobikuma was seen in the viral video telling the world how life is difficult for him but he’s hoping to become successful in life like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.



“Mr. Ibrahim Mahama’s attention was brought to the video and he quickly instructed his team to look for Alex and bring him to Accra for mentorship,” he said.



Already, plans are quickly underway to put the young man on the path to what is expected to be his dream of greatness, starting with his relocation to Accra.



“Processes have started to relocate Alex to Accra for his mentorship to start after today’s meeting in Accra. Alex will be mentored in the area of construction and mining. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama also supported Alex’s family in Bobikuma with food items and substantial amount of cash.



“The food items and the substantial amount of cash were presented to Alex’s family in Bobikuma by Rafik Mahama, Aide to the Business Moguls and Philanthropist,” the statement from Ibahim Mahama’s team said.

