Ibrahim Mahama wins 2020 Principal Prince Claus Awards

Ibrahim Mahama won the 2020 Principal Prince Claus Awards

Source: Alfred Ankrah, Contributor

Distinguished Ghanaian Artist, Ibrahim Mahama has been honoured the 2020 Principal Prince Claus Awards, in Accra.

The prestigious award ceremony, held at the residence of the Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, honoured artists who has impacted tremendously to the arts industry across the globe.



The Visual Artist, Ibrahim Mahama uses powerful artwork that combines provocative materials and sites to examine and expose historical activities that took place over centuries.



Ibrahim Mahama was awarded by the government for his enormous contributions to the art industry and his peculiar artistic knowledge by using contemporary art to tell the rich cultural values of ancient traditions.



The Prince Claus Fund, since its inception in 1997, has presented Awards to individuals, groups and organisations whose cultural actions have a positive impact on their societies, primarily in Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean and Eastern Europe.



Ibrahim Mahama, in a conscious effort to address lack of opportunities and facilities in his home region, set up an open¬ access cultural centre and other social projects, which provides employment, education, studio space and creative activities.

In 2019 Mahama founded The Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA) in Tamale, Ghana as a project space, exhibition and research hub, cultural repository and artists’ residency.



SCCA Tamale is a contribution towards transforming the contemporary art scene in Ghana. The SCCA-Tamale team intends, with its diverse programming and research interests, to spotlight significant moments in Ghanaian and international art in a communal space.



Receiving the award, Ibrahim Mahama said: “It is a great honour to be the recipient of the PRINCIPAL PRICE CLAUS AWARD for 2020 and it is humbling to be receiving this award within the Times we live in”.



He indicated that, the award proves that partnerships, collaborations and most importantly support structures are very necessary for building the next generation engines.



The award-winning artist commended the Dutch government for noticing his immense contributions to the art industry in Ghana and beyond and reiterated his commitments to continue adding his quota to art.

His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands, Honorary Chair of the Prince Claus Fund, and Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag underscored the power of culture which plays a significant role in our lives.



Ibrahim Mahama expressed gratitude to Ghana and the continent for creating an enabling environment for him to think, create and share his artistic practice.



“Now more than ever we need to come together to build a new image for the continent and world at large”, he highlighted.



Ibrahim Mahama joins the ranks of Prof. J.H. Nketia (Laureate 1997), Tetteh Adzedu (Principal Award 1998), and El Anatsui (Laureate 2009) as previous Ghanaian Laureates of the Prince Claus Awards.

Source: Alfred Ankrah, Contributor