Ibrahim Mahama wins hearts of these NPP bigwigs with his Dzata Cement initiative

• Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has ventured into cement production

• Despite being affiliated with the opposition party, Ibrahim Mahama has received applause from some leading members of the ruling government



• Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industries on Monday paid a visit to the cement plant and was elated about the initiative



In a period where unemployment has become a very huge concern, his move to establish the first-ever wholly Ghanaian-owned cement production factory in Ghana has earned him a massive commendation.



The Dzata Cement plant has installed capacity of two million tonnes annually.



Social media is abuzz with tweets about this creditable feat, whilst members from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) and members from his National Democratic Congress (NDC) alike, hail him for the initiative.



In various capacities, these top NPP members in various capacities, in an admirable fashion, praised Mr. Ibrahim for introducing the Dzata Cement producing plant, located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.



Here are a few of them who have been sighted:

Alan Kyeremanten:



The trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen was fascinated first by how Mahama Ibrahim managed to construct the huge company without virtually anyone knowing about it till its completion.



But he was even more impressed because the initiative he says, is the first of its kind in Ghana and is a huge step towards encouraging growth locally through entrepreneurship.



During a visit to the site on Monday, May 12, 2021, he said:







“I was telling Ibrahim that he’s been hiding, doing this quietly, only to spring a surprise at the appropriate time but I must say that this is a remarkable investment and I say so for a number of reasons. This country is dominated by global foreign companies and that is how it is all over the world. This is the first investment in the cement industry which is wholly Ghanaian-owned and I think that alone is very significant.”



“…I think that this particular investment is something that should pave the way in industries that should otherwise be solely dominated by foreign companies so Kudos to you,” he added.

Kennedy Agyapong:



He is one candid politician and has been on the neck of Ibrahim Mahama in the past over what he described as his involvement in corruption at certain points.



This however did not affect his objectivity when he took to the screens, on his show on NET2 TV, to commend Mr. Mahama over his Dzata Cement company.



Mr. Agyapong who is also a businessman campaigned for the patronage of the new locally-manufactured product which he says will help promote growth in Ghana’s economy.



“We need to commend Ibrahim Mahama. He’s the one who has brought Dzata cement, the only Ghanaian-owned cement manufacturing company,” Mr. Agyapong said.







“From today, I’m going to instruct [those handling] my construction; they should all go and buy Dzata cement. Yes, because he’s a Ghanaian.

“Let’s put the politics aside and encourage, motivate Ghanaians who have big dreams. He has brought Dzata cement, forget that he’s NDC or NPP. He’s a Ghanaian,” he added.



Gabby Otchere-Darko:



Gabby Otchere-Darko who is also a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined the fray to congratulate Mr. Ibrahim over his accomplishment.



His words were plain and simple: “Congratulations to Ibrahim Mahama on #DzataCement. You believed in it, you worked at it! We must support our own to succeed. The fight is not among ourselves as Ghanaians but how we succeed in an ever-integrating Africa in an unforgiving competitive world of producers vs others.



Below is the tweet:





Congratulations to Ibrahim Mahama on #DzataCement. You believed in it, you worked at it! We must support our own to succeed. The fight is not among ourselves as Ghanaians but how we succeed in an ever-integrating Africa in an unforgiving competitive world of producers vs others. pic.twitter.com/mjFJe7HsYG — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) May 12, 2021

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo also paid a visit to the site in Tema to have first-hand information about the new company and the product.



Meanwhile, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their joy about the introduction of Dzata Cement whose price is estimated to be relatively lower than some already existing cement products in the country.



Whilst a bag of cement currently costs about GHC 50, this bag is estimated to cost about GHC30