Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng receives Foklex media award

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF)

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), has received Foklex Media Awards in the Gold Category.

Mr Kwarteng was awarded for his humility, dedication, contribution and service to mankind.



Foklex Media Awards is a regional based award scheme that was structured to appreciate the work of Media Practitioners across Ghana.



The event organized by Foklex Media Production, is to inspire and empower all media practitioners to achieve more.



Mr Kwartneg commended the awards committee for recognising the work the Foundation was doing and expressed the hope that they could do more to support the vulnerable in society.



He said through initiatives like the Petty Offenders and Ex-convicts Reintegration Project, his Foundation has been able to release a lot of prisoners and provided livelihood support for most of them.



"The CCF has embarked on the provision of medical assistance for sick and old inmates," he added.

He said after the launch of the Foundation’s Health Check Series, many Ghanaians, who could not pay their hospital bills and others who require surgeries have been supported.



He said the CCF’s Philanthropy Project has also provided various forms of support to widows and children with difficulties.



The Executive Director said the Foundation also launched the Charity Series to champion development projects, supply food items, clothing,among others to needy communities.



"Another project is the Street Charity Series, where street hawkers getting help in the form of capital and surprised donations from the CCF to encourage entrepreneurship," he added.



He named Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu as one of the key supporters of the CCF prison projects, adding that the footballer was instrumental in the release of prisoners.



Mr. Kwarteng commended donors and partners of the CCF for their relentless support and various donations to assist the needy.