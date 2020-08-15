General News

Ibrahim Razak, the student nurse who pushes truck to fund his education

Ibrahim Razak, a student nurse who pushes truck to pay his school feels has lamented his daily struggles at Kasoa market with the aim of raising funds to finance his tertiary education.

The 22-year-old boy, is a first year student of the Bole Nursing Training Institution in the Northen Region.



According to him, throughout his life he has been hawking on the streets, all in the name of financing his education.



From class 4 to JHS 1, he sold pure water on the streets of Nungua; his means of survival.



Even though his parents are alive, poverty compelled him to live with his uncle, and to realize his educational dream, he had to sell pure water on nungua streets, for 3 years.



Eventually, they relocated to Kasoa in the Central region and there, he was into truck pushing; something he did as part time at his previous place.

Through out his Senior High education, he pushed truck at Kasoa market to make some savings for his education and upkeep.



He is now in his first year at the Bole nursing training college, but will not stop pushing truck.



His desired dream was to study economics, so he could become one of the best economist in the world.



Nevertheless, he is now enrolled in a nursing training college.





Source: SVTV Africa, contributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.