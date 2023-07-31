Ida Aseidu files to contest Ayensuano NPP parliamentary primary

Mrs Ida Aseidu ran against then-incumbent MP in the last NPP parliamentary primary

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

A renowned businesswoman, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, has picked and filed her nomination form to contest the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the Eastern Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Monday, a team of delegates and party members accompanied her to the Ayensuaono NPP Office to file the nomination forms.



Mrs Ida Aseidu ran against then-incumbent MP, Samuel Ayeh Paye in the last NPP parliamentary primary and finished second.



The NDC’s Teddy Safori Addi won the Ayensuano parliamentary seat in the 2020 general elections, defeating Ayeh Paye by some 250 votes.



Ida, who is running for re-election, after filing told journalists that the Ayensuano is a bastion for the NPP and that she will do everything in her power to reclaim the seat in the 2024 general elections.



According to her, ‘’As a unifying candidate and a patriot who believes in democracy, I promise to adhere to all party guidelines leading to the primaries. I will use the opportunity to advise all my followers to be decorous in their utterances regardless of the provocations from other contenders. I also humbly advise other aspirants to desist from the peddling of falsehood about other candidates to be able to foster the unity we seek after the primaries’’.

She explained that the New Patriotic Party’s key goals are to regain control of the Ayensuano Parliamentary seat and to further increase the party’s standing in the district by supporting Party Unity and Structural Consolidation.



She said ‘’To win back our seat and Re-Establish our dominance, it is non-negotiable that, the party must select me, who has the highest possible competitive advantage over other aspirants and more importantly over the NDC’s candidate. I am more appealing to the electorate in terms of my contribution to the development of the constituency, my Humility in providing servant leadership, my Compassion towards the needs of the various communities through my IMPACTING COMMUNITIES, IMPROVING LIVELIHOODS project, my Positive Popularity in the constituency and me being the first possible Female MP for the constituency’’.



According to her, she has constructed a Paper/Tissue Manufacturing facility as part of the One District, One Facility Project in Anum, which can provide 300 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs.



She explained that her outfit is currently working on a series of community projects dubbed ”Impacting Communities, Improving Livelihood,” a program that focuses on grassroots unity, road network development, education, youth empowerment, and healthcare.



In addition to that, she has also started a campaign trip around the constituency to promote the policies of the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

She expressed that she said that in the previous three years, she has been able to identify the Party and Constituency concerns through appropriate Needs Assessment through her philanthropy and Family Empowerment program known as “the Abadae3 Care Plan.”







Ida Adjoa Asiedu added that she has also been successful in harnessing and harmonizing community resources to generate pragmatic community-based solutions, adding that she has also been able to work on programs related to youth empowerment, health care, building roads in certain communities, and establishing jobs for many of the locals.



She revealed that it is in her plans to establish an annual 100,000-capacity nursery, to provide subsidized seedlings to support farmers when given the nod to represent the people of Ayensuano.



However, Mrs. Ida added that her outfit has also been able to sponsor at least 10 SHS graduates yearly in Engineering, Law, and Medicine while supporting as many as possible to acquire government scholarships to the university.