'Idiotic talk' - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu replies Boakye Agyarko over 'bloody fool' comment

The Majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has reacted to the ‘bloody fool’ comment directed at him by former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko on Oman FM.

Boakye Agyarko speaking as a panellist on Oman FM’s Boiling Point programme in 2021, berated Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over his claims that the New Patriotic Party’s 2024 presidential slot should be reserved for a non-Akan.



“Why are we disturbing the party? The party has its constitutions and I normally will not mention anyone’s name but I’m totally disappointed in Majority Leader. He is the one bringing the noise in the party.



“I remember conversations I used to have with him all the time. Leave that to the kids. Leave the bloody fool to do that and let the elders correct them but we the elderly are the ones doing the bloody fool things for the kids to shut us up. How is that going to be possible? The party has its constitution so let’s respect it,” he asserted.



Two years on from when Boakye Agyarko slammed him on Oman FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has in a Fox FM interview issued a rebuttal, referring to Boakye Agyarko's comments as 'idiotic talk', adding that the unsavoury words used by him disqualify him as a potential flagbearer of the NPP.



“You insult by telling the Majority Leader that what he is saying is bloody fool talk. Is that the hallmark of a leader?” Hon Osei-Kyei-Mensah is quoted by GhNews to have quizzed.



“Boakye Agyarko sat on Oman FM and described what I said as bloody fool talk. I said I didn’t want it, but the same Boakye Agyarko says he wants to lead the party so we should vote for him. Is he telling us what he is doing is not engaged in bloody fool talk?

“Is it not idiotic talk for him to say we should vote for him?” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu further stated.



Watch this video to listen to what Boakye Agyarko said in 2021:







Watch Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's rebuttal here:







ABJ/KPE