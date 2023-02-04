3
News

Idris Elba meets Akufo-Addo at Jubilee House to discuss investing in Ghana

Edris Elba Visits Jubilee House Edris Elba held discussions with President Akufo-Addo

Sat, 4 Feb 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana will soon join the elite club of countries with world class film studios but this will require a policy that could attract top stars in the global movie industry, says Idris Elba.

The English actor is in Accra and had a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

The alumnus of the National Youth Theatre in London, announced he would produce his first film in Ghana in December 2023.

An award-winning actor, musician, filmmaker with roots from Ghana and Sierra Leone, Idris Elba believes timing is right, to give back to his land of nativity.

To him, Africa abounds in film talents but what it lacks is studio facility that will appeal to top movie stars.

At a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra, Idris said he and his team of investors have in the past four years been working to make Ghana a hub for the film industry. He appealed to the president to put in place a policy that will propel Ghana to the forefront in the global movie industry.

President Akufo-Addo said the ministry of tourism, arts and culture has initiated steps to draw up a policy to make Ghana a prime destination for investors in the global film industry.

Idris has played roles in films including Nelson Mandela’s biographical film: Long Walk to Freedom, Stringer Bell in the HBO series, The Wire, and DCI John Luther in the BBC One series Luther, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actor.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
