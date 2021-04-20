Idriss Déby’s murder may lead to long period of instability in Chad and neibhouring countries – Anin

Security Analyst, Professor Kwasi Anin

A security analyst, Professor Kwasi Anin has noted that the murder of the President of Chad Idriss Déby may result in political instability in that country and its neighbours.

The international media reported on Tuesday, April 20 that Mr Deby died of injuries he suffered on the frontline in the Sahel country’s north, where he had gone to visit soldiers battling rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday.



Deby, 68, “has just breathed his last defending the sovereign nation on the battlefield” over the weekend, army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna said in a statement read out on state television.



The army said Deby had been commanding his army at the weekend as it battled against rebels who had launched a major incursion into the north of the country on Election Day.



The army said a military council led by the late president’s 37-year-old son Mahamat Idriss Deby, a four-star general, would replace him. A curfew has been imposed and the country’s borders have been shut in the wake of the sudden death of the president, the army said.

Speaking on this development in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Tuesday, April 20, Professor Anin said “Those who live by the guns, they will die by the gun.



“This man rode on the Chaldean political front has been disastrous. The management of the economy has destroyed lives.”



He added “What we are going to see is a replay of what happened in the 70s and the 80s. We are going to experience a long period of instability that may possibly spread to the neighboring countries.”