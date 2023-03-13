3
Menu
News

If Abronye insults me, I will respond in full measure – A Plus cautions

A Plus And Abronye DC A Plus and Abronye DC

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian musician and social commentator Kwame A Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has described the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC as an ugly man who does not deserve to be respected by him.

According to Kwame A Plus, he has respect for elderly people and has asked other Ghanaians to do the same, but for a character like Abronye, he has vowed never to let him go free anytime he insults him.

“If Abronye insults me, I will equally insult him. Jesus Christ insulted the Pharisees who were about 70, 80 and 90 years when Jesus himself was just 31 years old.

"Anyway, I have said we shouldn’t insult our elders so I’m trying to be nice. But if somebody like Abronye insults me, I will insult him equally, he is fully aware of whatever he does."

Kwame A Plus said this in an interview with Kumasi-based radio Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun.

A Plus stressed that Mr Kwame Baffoe does not come close to him in any way adding that he is an ugly person per his physical looks.

“I am on one level with Ghanaians but he is on a different level. He doesn’t come close to where I am, and he is not even handsome.” A Plus said.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
Related Articles: