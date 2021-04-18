If Abu Jinapor doesn't succeed in galamsey fight, who else will? - Pratt quizzes

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has backed the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to curb illegal mining (galamsey) that has become the bane of the economy.

The Minister, during a two-day National Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining, cautioned against illegal mining stressing sanctions and penalties imposed by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995) should be applied to all those who infringed the law, irrespective of political colour, socio-economic status or class.



In a communiqué, Hon. Abu Jinapor charged all political parties, stakeholder groups and individuals to join “the development and execution of this national, not parochial, agenda to rid ourselves of the long-standing issue of illegal small-scale mining and the need to implement measures to eradicate it from our society”.



Addressing the illegal mining during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Mr. Pratt admired the bravery of the Minister to clamp down on illegal miners.

He urged Hon. Abu Jinapor not to give up the fight.



''He is a brave man...As I know Abu, if he doesn't succeed, it will disturb me a lot. If he doesn't succeed, who else will?'', he said.



