If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, 'we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power' - Nogokpo chiefs

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

A chieftain in the town of Nogokpo has explained further why the people of the Volta Regional town are demanding a meeting with Archbishop Dr. Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International over derogatory comments about the area.

A convener of the community, Nufialaga Mawufemor Korbla Nonyigbey, told an Accra-based radio station Citi FM, hours after their June 2 press conference that Agyinasare's purported apology after the initial uproar was not sincere.



Speaking on the Citi Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Nufialaga cautioned that there shall be consequences if the clergyman refuses to heed their summons over the matter.



“If you listen to what Archbishop Agyinasare said on Sunday, it wasn’t an apology. He rather came to justify it and that is where we realised that he’s taking us for granted. Or perhaps he thinks we cannot do anything. This is very disrespectful, he disrespected his wife and looked into our eyes his in-laws and insulted us.



“No amount of grammar, English can change what he said, and we were expecting him to come out with a sincere apology not for him to come and start speaking grammar to us. We have given him the 14-day ultimatum, if he likes he should come and do the needful if he likes he should refuse. He can decide to refuse, and we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power. If he doesn’t do the needful we shall use him as a scapegoat,” he threatened.



He insisted that the views of the Archbishop had casta dark hadow over the community and the region at large and that its implication had extended to economic and marital lengths.

“What he said has cast a dark shadow on Nogokpo and Volta region, especially with the youth who are struggling to seek jobs and our women who are planning to get married, what he said will affect them psychologically on any means,” he said.



The Chiefs and people of Nogokpo, in the Ketu South Municipality held a press conference to demand that the clergyman personally meets with them for a peace talks over is widely-reported comments that Nogokpo was the "demonic headquarters of Volta Region."



The chiefs expressed their disappointment and called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Agyinasare's remarks.



During a sermon at a summit in Accra's Perez Dome in May 2023, Agyinasare recounted an experience he and his co-pastor had in Nogokpo after attending a crusade in Aflao.



The Nogokpo Chiefs and community members expressed deep concern over his derogatory statements and demanded an explanation for his lack of remorse during a subsequent sermon on May 28, 2023.

The Chiefs clarified that Agyinasare's comments imply that Nogokpo is a hub for wicked and evil individuals in the Volta Region.



They highlighted the historical significance of Nogokpo, mentioning that Ghana's first President, Osagyfo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, sought divine assistance from the Thunder Deity, Torgbui Zakadza, in Nogokpo during the struggle for Ghana's independence.



