If Alan doesn’t win, Mahama will win – Amoako Baah

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and Alan Kyerematen

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST), Dr. Amoako Baah has said if the former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen is unable to win the 2024 former President John Mahama will win.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tetteh on Tuesday, the political science lecturer further stated Mr. Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP will affect the NPP in the next election.



“So you don’t want him to proceed and he has jumped from your party and this will bring trouble for the NPP. If Alan wins, he wins, if he doesn’t win nobody will win, Mahama will win. This is what is going to happen because Kumasi-Ashanti votes will split.



“You can’t win, because any time Ashanti votes drop by 10% NDC wins. Because NDC gets all the minorities in the country and if it gets Ashanti they’ve won. This is what is going to happen. This is what they want, the National Council nobody can foresee anything,” Dr. Baah stated.



Commending Alan for his decision, the political science lecturer stated that tough times demand tough decisions “We Ghanaians think that if something has not happened before it can never happen.”

This follows Mr. Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the NPP effective September 25, 2023, and his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.



His announcement comes after he withdrew from the NPP’s flag bearer race citing alleged intimidation and abuse of his supporters among others.



Delivering his address Mr. Kyerematen noted that even though he conducted himself well in the party in the lead-up to the super delegates’ conference, the decision of the NPP’s national council was unmeritorious and unconstitutional.