If Alan leaves NPP, all the MPs who supported him will not follow him - Mpraeso MP

In the wake of Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, has offered advice and cautioned against the possibility of Kyerematen forming his own political party or pursuing an independent political path.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Davis Ansah Opoku, who had been a staunch supporter of Mr. Kyerematen's campaign, emphasized the importance of party loyalty and urged Kyerematen to remain within the NPP rather than contemplating a split.



"I really do not think that Mr. Kyerematen will want to form his party or would want to go independent. We all supported him because it’s NPP first. And I’m not too sure he’s going to disappoint the teeming supporters of his campaign. If he leaves NPP, he will not get any support, and all the MPs who supported him will not follow him. I’m not too sure he will. I’m not looking forward to an announcement that seeks to break away from the party. He’s a party stalwart, and his efforts will be needed,” Opoku stated.



The MP went on to express his belief that Kyerematen could continue to play a crucial role within the NPP by collaborating with other factions within the party. He suggested that such unity would be essential for the NPP's success in future elections.



“We will need him to join forces so that we are able to win the next election. Probably, he may serve another strategic role in the future NPP government. There are various avenues open to him. For me, the decision to go independent, or forming his own party…I don’t think he’s going to do that,” Opoku concluded.



Former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen withdrew from the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polls on Tuesday, September 5, citing alleged intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favour of one candidate.



