If Bawumia did National Service, I doubt he would have made the unpatriotic proposal to make it optional - Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Abas Apaak, has strongly condemned the vice president’s recent proposal to make National Service optional, raising doubts about Dr. Bawumia's understanding of the concept and its objectives.

In a tweet, Clement Apaak questioned whether Dr. Bawumia himself had completed National Service, suggesting that if he had, he would not have made an "unpatriotic proposal."



Clement Apaak expressed skepticism about Dr. Bawumia's grasp of the National Service programme's purpose and objectives, hinting that Dr. Bawumia may not have undergone National Service himself.



"Did DMB do National Service? I don't know, do you? If he did National Service, I doubt he would have made the unpatriotic proposal to make it optional. What is clear to me is that he doesn't understand the concept of National Service, and neither does he appreciate the objectives of the National Service Programme. I suspect DMB didn't do National Service. Prove me wrong."



The controversy stems from Dr. Bawumia's recent pledge, made during the presentation of his vision as the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, to make National Service voluntary if elected into office.

Dr. Bawumia argued that this change would facilitate job opportunities for the youth, proposing that those who secure employment after completing their education be exempted from National Service.



Under Dr. Bawumia's proposed plan, National Service would no longer be mandatory, and students would have the option to decide whether to participate.



He asserted that this shift would encourage companies to engage in campus recruitment activities annually.



