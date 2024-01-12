If Bawumia had shame, he wouldn’t aspire to be president – Fifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary (NDC) and Dr Bawumia

Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the party is yet to deal ruthlessly with Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Kwetey, speaking to some party sympathizers in the Volta region, accused the vice president, who also serves as the NPP's flagbearer, of lacking shame for aligning himself with individuals responsible for what he described as the destruction of the country.



He argued that Bawumia, over the past seven years, has been part of the NPP team that has humiliated and destroyed the country.



"Ghana is down on her knees, and our country is at an all-time low. If Dr. Bawumia had any minimum of shame, he would not even dare to present himself to lead Ghana; because, over the last seven years, he has been part of a group that has totally destroyed and humiliated our country,” he said.



He added: “But because he has no shame, he has no modicum of shame, he dares to even dare to want to lead this country. Even as vice president, you have been a disgrace … and you dare to want to go beyond vice president and you want to become president of Ghana. You lie badly, it is not happening.”



He was speaking during a campaign tour by the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama's Building Ghana tour.