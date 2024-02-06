If Bawumia is not responsible for anything, how is he the best vice president? – Randy Abbey asks

Dr Randy Abbey (L) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Veteran journalist Dr Randy Abbey has added his voice to a list of notable Ghanaians who have rejected assertions that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia bears no responsibility for the current state of Ghana’s economy.

Speaking on his Good Morning Ghana programme on February 6, 2024, Dr Abbey wondered how people who are saying that Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has no influence in the government, are able to pronounce him the best vice president, Ghana has ever seen.



He indicated that if Dr Bawumia has done nothing in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government then he cannot best vice president.



"For a person (Bawumia) who doesn't have any influence at all, cannot influence anything, is not in charge of anything, is not responsible for anything.



“How is the person adjudged the best vice president ever? Maybe for being silent," Dr Abbey said.



The broadcaster made these remarks while reacting to Kofi Bentil’s justification for his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 presidential election.

In a Facebook post-dated February 3, 2023, Bentil, a vice president of IMANI Africa, argued a number of reasons why Bawumia deserves the opportunity to serve as president, having served the last seven years as vice president to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Comparing Dr Bawumia’s case to former President John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Kofi Bentil alluded to the principle of fair hearing, noting that Mr Mahama was given the chance by the Ghanaian electorate some years ago when he contested the presidency, having served as vice president.



“Every man deserves a fair hearing. We gave Prez Mahama a chance to be President, the least we can do is give Dr Bawumia a fair and objective hearing. He is not President, and has never been President! I have no doubt he will be better!” he stated.



He further argued on the limitations of the vice president's position, emphasising the few opportunities given to the president’s deputy to make an actual impact.



“The VP position in Ghana, apart from standing in when the president is away (and he can’t make any serious decisions), he is totally powerless! he is like an advisor! There’s a good reason Kwame Nkrumah refused to have a Vice President!

“Indeed, the Minister of Finance has more constitutional power than the VP in managing our finances and the EMT has zero power to effect its decisions. They advise the President who acts through his ministers!” he emphasised.



